Chico Bean brings Valentine’s Day weekend show to RiverCenter

The “Love and Laughter Comedy Show,” featuring Chico Bean, as seen on MTVs “Wild N Out” and “85 South Tour,” will be 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

Tickets are $30 and $50, available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/. Masks will be required because of COVID-19.

Special guests will include Blacq Ron, Steve Brown, Maurice G and singer QC Keen. Music will be by DJ Captain and DJ Chuck.

Tickets for this event are sold in pods of four. Guests must purchase all seats within a selected pod. Pods will be spaced at least six feet apart for social distancing.

For preferred seating, call 563-505-6271.