The Chief is in safe hands.

The city of Rock Island has picked up the statue of Chief Black Hawk that was blown over in yesterday’s storm. City officials were worried that someone would vandalize the statue or steal it for scrap. According to a statement from Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, the statue is being stored at the Public Works building.

The City Council will debate the statue’s future at Monday’s Council meeting. They will determine if the statue is considered a surplus asset and will go up for closed bids or RFPs (request for proposal). The meeting will start at 6:45 p.m. at City Hall, 1528 Third Avenue, third floor in Rock Island