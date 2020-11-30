Chief justice, task force host free documentary about mental health

Chief Justice Anne M. Burke and the Illinois Mental Health Task Force will host a special screening of the newly released documentary “The Definition of Insanity” as well as a family panel discussion from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday.

This session will explore the struggles of persons with mental illness and their paths from incarceration to recovery through a film and a panel discussion focused on the family perspective.

The new documentary is about the Miami-Dade Criminal Mental Health Project, which follows a team of dedicated public servants working through the courts to support people with mental illness – as their court cases hang in the balance – on a path from incarceration to recovery.

The family panel discussion will include family members of persons with mental illness who will share their stories and struggles with the justice system, including issues with civil commitment and competency to stand trial. The panel will include, among others, Judith Harris Ornstein, president of the Matthew Harris Ornstein Memorial Foundation, and Norman Ornstein, Ph.D., vice president of the Matthew Harris Ornstein Memorial Foundation. Patti Tobias of the National Center for State Courts will participate and moderate the panel discussion.

The Illinois Supreme Court’s Mental Health Task Force is comprised of behavioral health and justice system stakeholders throughout the state.

Register for the event here