In recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, Davenport Police Chief Jeffery E. Bladel invites the public to the Pinwheels for Prevention event at 1 p.m. Monday in front of the Davenport Police Department, 416 Harrison St.

Davenport Police have partnered with EveryChild – formerly the Child Abuse Council – for this event, when police will plant a pinwheel garden.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month pinwheel garden (Davenport Police Department)

The blue pinwheel is a symbol of the healthy, happy, and full childhoods all children deserve, a news release says. Throughout the region, child abuse agencies and their local partners will host pinwheel gardens that will remain on display through April. “The gardens show the community that children are our future and that we support child abuse prevention,” according to the release.