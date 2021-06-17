Child hit by vehicle in Davenport

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Emergency crews responded to the report of a child hit by a car in the 800 block of 14th Street in Davenport on June 17, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

UPDATE: The child that was hit is 6-years-old girl.

According to her father, the family was meeting their aunt at a hotel to go swimming. As they were getting in their vehicle, a Chevy Suburban clipped the girl as it came down the street.

Despite still wanting to go swimming, the girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency crews were at the scene where a child was hit by a vehicle in Davenport on Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West 14th Street.

There is no current information about the condition of the child.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story