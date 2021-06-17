Child hit by vehicle in Davenport

UPDATE: The child that was hit is 6-years-old girl.
According to her father, the family was meeting their aunt at a hotel to go swimming. As they were getting in their vehicle, a Chevy Suburban clipped the girl as it came down the street.
Despite still wanting to go swimming, the girl was taken to the hospital to be checked out.
EARLIER UPDATE: Emergency crews were at the scene where a child was hit by a vehicle in Davenport on Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West 14th Street.
There is no current information about the condition of the child.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.