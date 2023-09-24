No injuries were reported by people or animals after a fire in Moline this afternoon.

The Moline Fire Department was called to the 700 block of 16th Avenue on September 24 at about 1:12 p.m. The first fire company arrived within seven minutes and reported a small, three story home with smoke coming from the roof. All the home’s occupants had escaped on their own before the fire department arrived. They told firefighters there was a fire in the bedroom on the second floor. The fire company entered the home to search for the blaze, found it and extinguished it. The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, but crews remained on site for an hour, completing overhaul and breaking down equipment.

Six residents, including a child, were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported by residents or firefighters. A dog and several birds were removed from the home and were not injured.

Initial Moline Fire response included 17 on-duty personnel in three engine companies, an aerial unit, a command vehicle and two ambulances. An off-duty Chief Officer responded to assist with scene and city coverage. The East Moline, Rock Island and Arsenal Fire Departments. Moline Second Alarmers, MidAmerican Energy and the Red Cross assisted at the scene.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.