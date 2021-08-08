Child pornography suspect behind bars

A 31-year-old Dixon man is being held on $30,000 bond in Lee County Jail after a child pornography investigation.

Kenneth J. Sims was arrested on Wednesday in the 1200 block of North Galena Avenue for six counts of child pornography, Class 2 felonies, a news release says.

The Dixon Police Department, with the assistance of the Illinois State Police, began the criminal investigation in June. Through the course of the investigation, Dixon Police identified Sims as a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. The Dixon Police Department was also assisted by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Police remind residents to report suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department, 815-288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-228-4488. Callers are not required to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1,000 with information leading to an arrest.