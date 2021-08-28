Child-pornography suspect held on $100,000 bond

A 22-year-old suspect from Douglas, Ill., is behind bars after the Knox County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant and say they found child pornography.

Timothy Agans is being held on $100,000 bond in Knox County Jail. He was arrested Tuesday for possession of child pornography, says a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The warrant was a result of an “extensive investigation” led by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force member into possession and transmission of child pornography.

The case originated from a complaint made to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the release says. It also says several items were seized in the search warrant that contain evidence in the case.