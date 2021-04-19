Child suffers minor injuries after being hit by vehicle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Emergency crews responded to a report of a child hit by a vehicle on College Avenue north of Locust Street in Davenport shortly after 4 p.m. on April 19, 2021 (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Emergency crews were at the scene of a child that was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon in Davenport.

The accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on College Avenue just north of Locust Street.

The child was reported to have minor injuries.

Local 4 News was the first station on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story