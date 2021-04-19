Child suffers minor injuries after being hit by vehicle

Emergency crews responded to a report of a child hit by a vehicle on College Avenue north of Locust Street in Davenport shortly after 4 p.m. on April 19, 2021 (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

Emergency crews were at the scene of a child that was hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon in Davenport.

The accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on College Avenue just north of Locust Street.

The child was reported to have minor injuries.

