Illinois’ 17th Congressional District Representative Eric Sorensen is set to to announce plans to help parents and communities struggling with childcare, but it’s not just a problem in his district.

Clinton County Iowa is considered a childcare desert, meaning they have three times as many children who need child care compared to the number of slots available. Grow Clinton is now using a workforce development grant to partner with a nonprofit to survey employers parents and child care facilities looking to better understand the needs of all three groups.

The survey is scheduled to be done online at the beginning of October and last all month. They hope to have data from it by the end of the year.