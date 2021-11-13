Children ages 5 to 11 can get vaccinated Nov. 19 in Whiteside County

Whiteside County Health Department is holding a pediatric vaccination clinic noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the CGH Fulton Medical Center, 1130 17th St. Suite B.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment only until Nov. 17 to children ages 5 to 11 who live or attend school in Whiteside County.

Beginning Nov. 17, registration will be open to all eligible children, regardless of whether or not they live or attend school in the county.

The health department says this clinic is designed to help meet the demand for pediatric vaccination on the western side of Whiteside County, as providers remain temporarily limited.

Eligible individuals can schedule an appointment for Nov. 19 online here.

A guardian will need to be present to authorize vaccine administration to individuals under 18.

The health department says children will still require two of the lower, age-appropriate doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — at least 21 days apart — before being considered fully vaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hospitalizations among children and adolescents increased fivefold during a six-week period in late June to mid-August.

The Whiteside County Health Department says, vaccination — along with other preventative measures — can help reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalizations or developing long-term COVID-19 complications.

They stress the importance of children getting vaccinated to further prevent the spread of the virus.

“COVID-19 vaccines have undergone — and will continue to undergo — the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history,” said the health department in a news release. “Getting children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19 and reduce disruptions to in-person learning, sports and extracurricular activities by helping curb community transmission.”

More information about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for vaccination among children and teens is here.