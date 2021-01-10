Children from First Baptist Church in Geneseo dropped off gift bags at the Geneseo Police Department

Some kids in Geneseo are celebrating the men and women in blue for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.



Over 15 children from First Baptist Church in Geneseo dropped off bags they made for the officers at the Geneseo Police Department.



The bags they filled up today and Wednesday included treats and a prayer booklet.



Teanna VanLoo and Kathryn were one of the many children who made the gift bags.



“Thanking them for what they do for us and we’re excited to go see them,” said VanLoo.



Timothy VanLoo is the Director of Children’s Church and said that in the previous years the church has had a breakfast for the officers but due to COVID they decided to make gift bags instead.



“Just an honor to review what we’ve always wanted to do and spend some time with these guys today,” said VanLoo. “It’s a great thing that we can show our kids today that the police department and the EMS, fire department are really hometown heroes.”



It meant a lot to the officers to see children going out of their way to thank them for their service.



“I say all along our youth that’s our future and it’s great to have the kids here, great to interact have a great relationship with them and for them to understand that we’re friends and someone they can rely on,” said Sgt. Weisser.