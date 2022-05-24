The Morrison Police Department’s Helmet Incentive Program is now in its 14th season.

The program, which started in 2009, is to promote bicycle safety among youth and is only possible through the continued partnership and support of the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill.

The Helmet Incentive Program offers an incentive to those children (ages 3-16) who wear their helmet when bicycling. Police Chief Brian Melton explains, “Starting today and through the summer months, anytime a Morrison Police Officer observes a child between the ages of 3 and 16 safely riding their bicycle with their helmet on, the Officer will reward that child with a coupon for free ice cream at the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Morrison.”

“We hope this program continues to encourage parents and our youth to wear their helmets and practice bicycle safety when riding,” he said in a Tuesday release. “We are very grateful to the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill and its staff for their continued support. Most importantly, we are excited about having the opportunity again this year! We hope to reward even more children this year, so wear your helmets and encourage others to do so as well.”