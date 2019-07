Mother arrested, out on bond

A Dixon, Illinois woman was arrested yesterday for driving with an inflatable pool on top of her car with her kids inside of it.

49 year old Jennifer Yeager is charged with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct.

Police say Yeager drove to a friends’ house to inflate the pool.

Her 8 and 16 year old daughters rode inside it to hold it down on their drive home.

She’s now out on bond.