Children’s Therapy Center moving auction online

The Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities is moving one of their traditional fundraisers online.

Their Chuck Long charity auction starts today. People can bid on wine, sports memorabilia and gift cards. The proceeds for the auction go to help provide outpatient therapies for children.

They’ll be trying to make up for 6 benefit events that have had to be cancelled so far.

“In our entire history we’ve never turned a child away due to the inability of the family to pay for the services,” Angie Peterson, president of the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities said. “So now more than ever, with the loss of jobs and insurance benefits, people are turning to us and we need to continue to provide the best care we can for all these kids.”

The auction will go on from now until June 27th. Click here to see what they’re auctioning off.

