After taking a year off because of the pandemic, the Hand in Hand Chili Cook-Off returned to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday.

This is a big fundraiser for the organization, which serves about 60 campers every summer.

Two parents founded the camp to help children with disabilities.

For several years now, this chili cook-off has been one of the big fundraisers.

Here’s what people had to say when they were asked what makes a good chili:

“I’d say the consistency and thickness,” said one judge. “The chili should be thick.”

Another judge gave their input on one of the chili samples.

“It’s good meat, good flavor, good everything,” he said.

Those who came out to eat had some tough choices to make after the sampling.

They could then vote on People’s Choice Awards in the professional and amateur categories.