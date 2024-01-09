On this snow day, it’s tempting to dream of a warm, sunny beach, but the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) is looking forward to its annual Icestravaganza this weekend.

Presented by Rubberstamps.net and TBK Bank, the free event will be January 12-14, 2024, at the Freight House and Beiderbecke Drive, off River Drive in downtown Davenport. It will feature beautiful ice carvings on display all three day — 18 tons of ice transformed into “Mystical Monsters Under the Sea,” this year’s theme.

A map for the free Icestravaganza, Friday, Jan. 12 to Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.

Whether attendees stroll by the ice sculptures at the Freight House or check them out from their vehicle in the drive-through display on Beiderbecke Drive, organizers recommend the best time to see (and take photos of) the sculptures is when they’re glowing from dusk to 10 p.m. each night, according to a Tuesday DDP release. Festival goers are encouraged to snap a photo and post on social media using the hashtag #IcestravaganzaQC.

“Icestravaganza is a one-of-a-kind winter event in the Quad Cities that is fun for the whole family,” DDP program director Alisha Espey said in the release. “We’re excited to bring back the After Glow Party on Saturday night featuring live ice carvings lit by black light with an expanded light show and live mix by DJ Buddha.”

Some of the illuminated ice sculptures at a past Icestravaganza in downtown Davenport.

Throughout the weekend, during limited hours, enjoy a warming station with hot cocoa presented by The Family Credit Union; free live carving demonstrations presented by Metronet; and costumed characters provided by Davenport Junior Theatre.

The Icestravaganza schedule is:

Friday, Jan. 12

5 p.m. Event opens

5 – 7:30 p.m. — Freight House Farmers Market indoor hours

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. — The Family Credit Union warming station – free hot chocolate

10 p.m. — Event closes and lights for carvings shut off

Saturday, Jan. 13

10 a.m. Event opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Freight House Farmers Market indoor hours

12:45 – 3:30 p.m. — Elsa and Anna performers meet and greet from City of Davenport’s Junior Theatre

2 – 4 p.m. — Metronet live carving demonstration and live stream on Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Facebook page (located on the stage at the west end of the Freight House)

3 – 5 p.m. — The Family Credit Union warming station – free hot chocolate

6 – 8 p.m. — After Glow Party sponsored by Front Street Brewery – live carving demonstrations with black lights, light show and DJ Buddha (warming tent and stage in the parking lot, south Freight House)

10 p.m. — Event closes and lights for carvings shut off

Sunday, Jan. 14