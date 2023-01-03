The ultimate cool Quad Cities event will return Jan. 13-15, 2023, as the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP) will host Icestravaganza, presented by Rubberstamps.net at the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport.

The free event features beautiful ice carvings on display all three days. This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36,000 pounds of ice into famous monuments, according to a Tuesday release from the Quad Cities Chamber.

(downtowndavenport.com/icestravaganza)

Whether attendees stroll by the ice sculptures at the Freight House boardwalk or check them out from their vehicle in the drive-through display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park, organizers recommend the best time to see (and take photos of) the sculptures is when they’re glowing from dusk to 10 p.m. each day of the event. Festival goers are encouraged to snap a photo and post on social media using the hashtag #IcestravaganzaQC.

“Icestravaganza is one of the best ways to get out and enjoy winter in the QC. I’m excited to see how the ice sculptors transform blocks of ice with chainsaws and blow torches into famous monuments – perfect for photos,” said DDP Director of Events Jason Gilliland. “You won’t want to miss the new addition this year, the After Glow party on Saturday night featuring live ice carvings lit by black light with a light show and music.”

Icestravaganza is back at the Freight House and LeClaire Park from Jan. 13 to 15.

The Icestravaganza schedule is:

Friday, Jan. 13

5 p.m. Event opens

5 – 7:30 p.m.: The Family Credit Union warming station – free hot chocolate and fire pit (located at the west end of the Freight House)

5 – 7:30 p.m.: Freight House Farmers Market indoor hours

10 p.m.: Event closes and lights for carvings shut off

Saturday, Jan. 14

10 a.m.: Event opens

10 a.m. – 6 p.m: Freight House Farmers Market indoor hours

3 – 5 p.m.: Metronet live carving demonstration and live stream on Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Facebook page (located on the stage at the west end of the Freight House)

3 – 5 p.m.: The Family Credit Union warming station – free hot chocolate and fire pit (located at the west end of the Freight House)

6 – 8 p.m.: Afterglow Party – live carving demonstrations with black lights, light show and DJ Buddha (located at the west end of the Freight House)

10 p.m.: Event closes and lights for carvings shut off

Sunday, Jan. 15