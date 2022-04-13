For the first time, the Chinese ambassador to the United States will visit Muscatine to meet with old friends of President Xi Jinping, according to a news release.

On April 20, Ambassador Qin Gang will travel from Washington D.C. to Muscatine.

In July 2021, Qin Gang was named as the 11th ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the United States. The ambassador serves as China’s top diplomat and government representative in the U. S.

The meeting, to be held at the Merrill Hotel & Conference Center in downtown Muscatine, will be closed to the public.

The Muscatine-China Initiatives Committee (MCIC) will coordinate the event.