Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its third Quad Cities location Wednesday, Nov. 29., at 1020 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport.

It is open every day 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., and joins other Chipotle locations at 5270 Elmore Ave., Davenport, and 3941 41st Avenue Drive, Moline. It’s the first QC location with the brand’s signature “Chipotlane,” a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

The new Chipotle at 1020 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport, has a drive-through lane.

Chipotle customers can now try the fan-favorite Carne Asada, available for a limited time. Chipotle ishiring at the Davenport location and across the U.S.

There are on average 25 jobs per location, with competitive benefits, including:

A crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year.

A debt-free college degree program; and English as a second language.

Access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

Find more at chipotle.com/careers.

For the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2023, the chain opened 62 new restaurants with 54 locations including a Chipotlane. These formats continue to perform well and are helping enhance guest access and convenience, the company reported.

Chipotle has 3,300 restaurants worldwide – including in Canada, United Kingdom, France and Germany. For more information, click HERE.