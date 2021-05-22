Chiropractor accused of submitting false patient information to insurance company

A 39-year-old Colona chiropractor faces felony charges after investigators say he submitted fraudulent patient information to an insurance company.

Joshua Blunt faces charges of insurance fraud – presenting false information, first-degree theft, identity theft over $10,000, and forgery. He also faces a serious misdemeanor charge of fraudulent practice.

The charges are a result of an Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau investigation that began in May of 2019, according to a news release and court documents.

Criminal complaints filed by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau say Blunt used the unique provider identification number of two other chiropractors to submit fraudulent and fictitious patient treatment and billing information to an insurance company.

“Blunt is alleged to have done so in order to receive monetary reimbursements from an insurance company in excess of $20,000 for which he would not have otherwise been entitled,” the release says.

Additionally, Blunt allegedly misrepresented the purchase price of a travel trailer to the Scott County Treasurer’s Office during the title and registration application process to avoid paying the required vehicle sales-tax fee.



Blunt was arrested in Bettendorf on Thursday and was booked into Scott County Jail. He was released on bond, and is scheduled to appear June 4 and June 10 in Scott County Court.