Chisum family releases statement ahead of memorial service

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is releasing a statement from the family of fallen deputy.

Troy Chisum died tuesday after responding to a domestic situation in rural Avon, Illinois.

The call led to a 16-hour standoff.

In the statement, the family says they mourn the loss of their husband, father, son, and friend.

They go on to thank law enforcement and the thousands in the community who have shown support.

You can join the family tonight for the memorial service at the Canton varsity softball diamond at 6:45.

His youngest daughter and her team will play a softball game in his honor.