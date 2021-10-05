Chordbusters to present 64th-annual show in honor of first responders Oct. 16

The Chordbusters Barbershop Chorus is led by Michael Callahan (front center), and now includes women for the first time.

The Chordbusters Barbershop Chorus and Quartets will present their 64th-annual Holiday in Harmony concert — themed “We Remember” — on Oct. 16th, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bill Bowe Bandshell Stage, Bettendorf Veterans Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf.

The program will be in honor of first responders currently serving and those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001. The free concert (donations accepted) will also feature the Davenport Central High School Singers, CASI Golden Tones, and Muscatine’s Heartland Harmony Barbershop Chorus.

Selections shared will be primarily Barbershop Style a cappella (without accompaniment), four-part harmony, from many different musical genres. Donations will go towards supporting the work of the Chordbusters and honoring area first responders.

The work of the Chordbusters includes sharing music, supporting area food pantries, celebrating veterans and supporting school music programs in the area.

The Chordbusters in concert (contributed photo).

“We are celebrating the work First Responders do in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, where

so many First Responders lost their lives,” says a Chordbusters press release. “We also honor what they do to improve our everyday lives in the Quad Cities and surrounding area.”

The Chordbusters have been “one of a very few choruses that have carried on during the Covid crisis,” the release says. “We are happy to have been able to come together safely and create this concert for the public in a safe environment. Also during this time, we have shifted from being an all-male to a mixed chorus while maintaining the same musical quality and style that continues to carry on the tradition of The Chordbuster Chorus.

“This is, now, truly and fully a community chorus seeking to extend the joy of singing to all of our community,” according to Chordbusters. “This is a family hobby and all ages are welcome as well!”

For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.