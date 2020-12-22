Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline is hosting a Christmas Drive Thru for families to enjoy the holiday season.



Associate pastor Joye Perry said the church created the free event for families to enjoy the holidays in a safe way this year.



“Hopefully it’s an opportunity for people to see Santa that they haven’t been able to because of COVID another hope is that it can bring some Christmas joy to the community,” said Perry. “We created this to be a safe but fun event for the community and we would love the community to come.”



The church had to cancel its Halloween and Thanksgiving events but they didn’t want to do that for Christmas.



“We’re not leaving another holiday behind we are going to do something that can help people experience God’s love and presence,” said Perry.



All of the children get to leave with a gift bag to remember the drive thru.



“It has a candy cane it has some candy in it and then it also has a Christmas ornament that they can create and then put on their tree,” said Perry.



The Christmas Drive Thru begins at 5 p.m. each day and will be open until Wednesday.