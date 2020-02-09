Christian Care and Humility Homes and Services team up to end homelessness

Over 500 people in the Quad Cities experience homelessness on a given night. Christian Care and Humility Homes and Services held their 7th annual Have a Heart for the Homeless Luncheon at Jumer’s Casino. Tickets were $30 per person and there were raffle baskets with all the proceeds going towards support programs and services at both organizations.

Research has shown that mental health is becoming a major factor in people that become homeless. In addition both organizations are looking to tackle hunger. One in eight people in the Quad Cities don’t have access to enough food so they know there are many different needs for people in poverty.