Christian Care plans scavenger hunt as fundraiser

Christian Care in Rock Island will hold a scavenger hunt as a fundraiser. Ten clues will be emailed to registered teams on Aug. 12 for teams to solve Aug. 13-22, a news release says.

Participants can check the Christian Care Facebook page for hints.

Teams can wear pirate attire (eye patch, puffy shirt, pirate hat, for example) to earn chances at extra prizes. Email pictures of your entire team at the destinations to cgramenz@christiancareqc.org by the end of day on Aug. 22. All teams with the correct destinations will be entered into a drawing for prizes including:

TBK High Five Lanes and games voucher ($300 Value)

Overnight stay at Hyatt Place in East Moline

Quad City Storm Tickets and jersey

Other prizes

Entry fees are $15 for single players, $25 for a couple and $30 for a group. Register here or email cgramenz@christiancareqc.org or call 309-558-1951.

Sponsors are Navarro Canoe Co., J.L. Brady Co., Zimmerman Honda and QC Bank & Trust.

Christian Care provides safe shelter, food, clothing, personal hygiene items, and community referrals to residents, as well as to other people in need.