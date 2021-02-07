Christian Care providing winter gear for those in need

Coats, scarves, gloves and anything to keep people warm will be a necessity with freezing temperatures in the Quad Cities.

That’s why Christian Care in Rock Island is working to give people who don’t have those items, whatever they need.

“Oh it means a lot because they’re don’t have the financial stability to purchase those items so if we can provide that through donations we’re able to do that so I know they’re grateful because they often time come to the door and say thank you and we appreciate Christian Care for being here,” said Seneika Hall, Christian Care resident services coordinator.

While their warming shelter can’t be open because of the pandemic, they are referring people to Humility Homes and Services in Davenport. If they don’t have a way there, the staff at Christian Care can give them a bus pass or help them find other ways to get there safely.

Christian Care also serves two hot meals everyday for people in need at noon and 6:30 p.m.