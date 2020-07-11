Christian Care still trying to help folks in need over the summer

Christian Care in Rock Island is trying to help out those less fortunate, especially during this month of brutal heat.

They say, they’ll be serving water to those who need it. and meals for pickup at the door. But they aren’t able to open their summer cooling station this year to keep residents safe during the virus.

“It’s that contact and with us being a closed facility, of not bringing people in and us not going out of the facility,” Jennifer Hill, Christian Care’s outreach coordinator, said. “So it is a little bit tricky, but we’re doing our best to get through it and really keep our standards of service where it’s always been.”

If you want to help out, Christian Care is currently in need of water and food to make sandwiches.