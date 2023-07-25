Illinois J.B. Pritzker has nominated a Quad Cities leader to serve on the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board.

Christine Caves will serve as a Member of the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board, pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate. Caves is Vice President of Business & Economic Growth for the QC Chamber, focusing on business attraction, business retention and expansion activities for manufacturing and defense industries. She has over 20 years of experience working and consulting in state workforce systems, higher education, for-profit and non-profit industries.

Caves began her career by working for the Central Texas Workforce System, where she worked with veterans, dependents and government contractors. After moving back to the Quad Cities, she has been a Workforce Coordinator for IowaWorks’ Title 1, WIOA programs. As a Workforce Coordinator, she served on the Davenport Schools Career & Technical Education Advisory Board as well as Eastern Iowa/Western Illinois Advanced Manufacturing Sector Board. Currently, she serves on the Business Committee of the Mississippi Valley Workforce Board in Iowa and the Local Illinois Workforce Innovation Board #13. Recently, she was nominated to represent the Mississippi Valley Workforce Board at the National Job Quality Academy Summit in Washington, D.C. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a master’s in psychology from the University of the Rockies.