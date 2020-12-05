Christkindlmarkt QC goes live this weekend

When the Davenport Sisters Cities and the Freight House Farmers Market had to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Christkindlmarkt, the committee reimagined the event into an online alternative at www.ChristkindlmarktQC.live.

On Saturday and Sunday, Christkindlmarkt QC will be live on Facebook at 10 a.m. each day with music from The Polkaholics and Bolsen Beer Band. Visitors can learn to make the traditional gluwein and more. For more information, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/christkindlmarktqc

People can still purchase favorite items from the Christkindlmarkt including authentic German wares and a variety of ornaments and gifts. People can order online and do curbside pickup at the Freight House Farmers Market.

“We will continue to navigate these challenging days with an unshakeable commitment to bring holiday magic in other creative ways to the Quad Cities in this unprecedented year,” said Christkindlmarkt Chair Sarah Mullins. “We look forward to Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities coming back bigger and better in 2021.”