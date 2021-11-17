Christmas at Augustana will return to Centennial Hall on Dec. 4-5

Christmas at Augustana (seen here in 2019) will return to Centennial Hall Dec. 4-5 (photo by Leslie Zeglin).

It’s beginning to look a lot like a normal holiday season at Augustana College, which is a great gift in itself.

The true holiday offerings return starting this Sunday with the “Lessons and Carols” at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Ascension Chapel, Founder’s Hall.

Enjoy a beautiful, spiritual presentation of lessons and carols within the intimate setting of Ascension Chapel. The Augustana Chamber Singers and Campus Ministries present the story of Christ’s birth in readings and song. It is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required.

At 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, on the Quad behind Old Main, join college president Steve Bahls for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree. Gather on the Quad behind Old Main for holiday treats and festivities.

And the Augustana College Department of Music will present the big “Christmas at Augustana,” Dec. 4 and 5, in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island.

Augustana students singing during the 2019 Christmas at Augustana, Centennial Hall (photo by Leslie Zeglin).

Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust, Christmas at Augustana is returning live after a one-year hiatus. Christmas at Augustana has thrilled audiences in sold-out performances for over a decade. Student musicians will take the stage to share their talents in what has become a highlight of the Augustana and QC holiday season.

It will feature performances by the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Augustana Symphony Orchestra, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Choir, Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble and Augustana Concert Chorale.

Christmas at Augustana has been a tradition since 2008. After the performance was offered in a virtual format in 2020, the Augustana department of music is ready to be on stage again.

The Augustana Choir performed in December 2019 for Christmas at Augustana, Centennial Hall (photo by Leslie Zeglin).

“We are so excited to be able to sing together again in Centennial Hall this year,” Augustana Choir director Jon Hurty said in a release. “The students and directors are really looking forward to sharing our Christmas music, live and in person!”

“We are fortunate to have an organization like Augustana in the Quad Cities that has set the bar high for delivering artistic programs designed to encourage creativity, connection and collaboration,” Jackie Celske, Quad City Bank & Trust assistant vice president, marketing and PR manager, said.

“At Quad City Bank & Trust, we believe the arts give us permission to pause, pray and play as a community,” she said. “It is a privilege to be a part of a staple holiday event that focuses on bringing us together – introducing us to new cultures, traditions and perspectives while uniting us in those we already share.”

The Saturday performance will be streamed live online at Augustana.edu. The performance will be rebroadcast in the Quad-Cities area at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Tickets range $16-21 and can be purchased at www.augustana.edu/tickets or by calling 309-794-7306. Masks will be required in all indoor facilities.

Additional information about the Christmas season at Augustana can be found at www.augustana.edu/christmas or by calling 309-794-7306.