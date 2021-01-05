Christmas Bird Count reveals rare, unusual species

The annual Jo Daviess County Bird Count has revealed some unusual feathered friends in the area.

Terrence Ingram, compiler for the annual count since it was first started in 1965, has released the results of the 2020 National Audubon Society Jo Daviess County Christmas Bird Count conducted on Dec. 15, 2020. Twenty counters in 12 teams counted a total of 4,921 birds of 48 species. The counters were all members of the Eagle Nature Foundation and the Jo Daviess County Conservation Foundation.

Rare and unusual birds seen for this time of the year include blue-winged teal, Carolina wren, yellow-rumped warbler, and chipping sparrow. Species seen in many previous years, but not seen during this year’s count, include red-headed woodpecker, mallard, great-blue heron, sharp-shinned hawk, screech owl, great-horned owl, barred owl, belted kingfisher, yellow-bellied sapsucker, northern shrike, and robin.

Birds seen in high numbers for their species include: pileated woodpecker – nine, dark-eyed junco – 1,908, and Eurasian tree sparrow – 41.

Spotters saw

15 Canada Geese, when as many as 435 were seen in 2013

Three ring-necked pheasants, when as many as 28 were seen in 2004

23 wild turkeys, with as many as 334 spotted in 2002

197 starlings, with as many as 1,472 in 1996

One northern flicker, with 13 spotted in 2004

23 cedar waxwings, with 750 seen in 1991

Two snow buntings, with 142 seen in 2010

Two song sparrows, with 20 spotted in 2000

Two purple finches, with 83 in 2019.

Other species seen include:

northern harrier – two

Cooper’s hawk – one

bald eagles – 40

red-tailed hawk – 27

rough-legged hawk – seven

rock pigeons – 99

Eurasian collared doves – eight

mourning doves – 201

red-bellied woodpecker – 31

downy woodpecker – 49

hairy woodpecker – 10

American kestrel – seven

blue jay -96

American crow – 364

horned lark – 252

black-capped chickadee – 97

tufted titmouse – 21

red-breasted nuthatch – three

white-breasted nuthatch – 31

brown creeper – one

golden-crowned kinglet – one

eastern bluebird – 18

American tree sparrow – 325

white-crowned sparrow – three

white-throated sparrow – eight

northern cardinal – 168

eastern meadowlark – six

house finch – 145

pine siskin – 18

American goldfinch – 191

house sparrow – 461.

The 12 parties spent a total of 33 hours counting the birds and during the count drove a total of 321 miles.