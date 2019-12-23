Christmas comes to life at a local pumpkin farm

A live nativity scene took place near the Quad Cities today, thanks to a local Iowa farm.

“A Living Christmas” was held at the Buffalo Pumpkin Farm from 3 to 7 p.m. and featured a live nativity scene.

The event was free for families to enjoy, and clothing and blanket donations for The Salvation Army were encouraged.

There were other activities for families, and even Santa made a visit to the farm.

“We’ve had so many positive comments and feedback from people that think it’s a fabulous setting, it’s beautiful, it’s almost kind of magical in there with the lighting and the characters and the animals,” said Buffalo Pumpkin Farm Manager Angela Gadzik.

Gadzik says the farm plans on having the same event again next year.

For more information about Buffalo Pumpkin Farm, visit their website and Facebook page.