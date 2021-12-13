Christmas concert and open mic in Bishop Hill

Enjoy a night of great food and holiday music at Bishop Hill!
The Empty Pockets, a four-piece Americana band from Chicago, will perform a special Christmas concert at Bishop Hill Creative Commons. The Empty Pockets will perform a mix of holiday classics and originals.
The Christmas concert and open mic night is Saturday, December 18 at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill. A potluck dinner and social hour kick off the evening at 6:00 p.m., followed by The Empty Pockets at 7:00 p.m. Stick around after the concert for a community open mic night as performers of all ages and experience levels share holiday songs, stories and poems. A donation of $10-20 per person is suggested, with 100% of donations going to the band.
