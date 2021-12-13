Christmas concert and open mic in Bishop Hill

Enjoy a night of great food and holiday music at Bishop Hill!

The Empty Pockets, a four-piece Americana band from Chicago, will perform a special Christmas concert at Bishop Hill Creative Commons. The Empty Pockets will perform a mix of holiday classics and originals.

The Empty Pockets will perform a special Christmas concert at Bishop Hill Creative Commons Saturday, December 18 at 7:00 p.m.

The Christmas concert and open mic night is Saturday, December 18 at the Bishop Hill Creative Commons, located at 309 North Bishop Hill Street, Bishop Hill. A potluck dinner and social hour kick off the evening at 6:00 p.m., followed by The Empty Pockets at 7:00 p.m. Stick around after the concert for a community open mic night as performers of all ages and experience levels share holiday songs, stories and poems. A donation of $10-20 per person is suggested, with 100% of donations going to the band.

For more information, click here or here.