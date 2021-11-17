Christmas Cottage comes to town for a limited time

A popular Christmas-themed boutique is back in the Quad Cities for just a short time.

The Christmas Cottage set up shop last Friday in Davenport.

Located in the Village Shopping Center at 902 West Kimberly Road, the unique Christmas store features more than 60 vendors throughout the Midwest.

Customized ornaments and gifts are available for purchase.

Owner Jackie Demeyer says new items are added every day, along with different activities for kids to enjoy.

“We have cookies, candies, fudges, hot chocolate,” said Demeyer. “There is wine, Christmas décor and gifts — even things for people that are hard to shop for.”

Every year, the Christmas Cottage has a different location in the area with hours of operation announced through social media.

This year’s store will be open through Sunday, Nov. 21.