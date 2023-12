It could be a very happy holiday if someone wins the Christmas Day Powerball jackpot of $638 million!

In the past, three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas, but the last time that happened was in 2013. Three tickets in the December 23 drawing matched all but the Powerball.

Two of those in Arizona were worth $1 million, and one in Nebraska was worth $2 million because of the Power Play option.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m.