Christmas in July: Finn’s Grill giving back to community with free meals

More free food is being given away by Finn’s Grill.

After giving away nearly 1,000 free meals for Easter, Finn’s is back at it for their Christmas in July celebration.

The grill is closed for other business so they can focus on the task at hand.

Finn’s is giving away hamburgers, cheeseburgers and hot dogs.

So far, they have given away over 500 free meals.

Owner Joe Ende says he just wanted to find a way to give back to the community.

“We’re just doing it again to continue to thank the community for what they do, and all of our Finn’s Fans. So, we always say the more support we get from them, the more we will give back. And so, today is just about giving back to the community, and we’re shooting for over 1,000 free meals today.

The dinner rush for the free meals is going on right now until 8:30 tonight.