It’s really starting to look like the holiday season in LeClaire. Hundreds of shoppers hit the stores and restaurants for Christmas in LeClaire December 2-4 and according to organizers, it was a big success.

“Friday and Saturday we had a wonderful turnout. We had a lighted tree ceremony, we had a lighted car parade and we had photos with Santa,” said Connie Allen, president of the LeClaire Civic Club and a member of the Christmas in LeClaire Committee. The Ugly Sweater 5K helped work up appetites for some of the specials at restaurants and snack shops.

Sunday brought more of the same, with shoppers picking up one-of-a-kind deals all over town. A trolley took visitors across LeClaire for free, with pickup and drop-off at five stops along the shopping district. Costumed holiday characters handed out candy to kids and posed for photos. Alexis and Sherry Zaruba-Cassat dressed as a Christmas caroler and St. Lucia, respectively. Ms. Zabruba-Cassat, who owns a beauty shop in town, explained that it wasn’t just the typical Santa and elves strolling the streets. “We have Santas from other eras and other countries here. There’s a frontier Santa and one who’s dressed in blue.” Festive wooden photo cutouts encouraged visitors to take selfies. The Civic Center hosted a story hour, bake sale and craft show.