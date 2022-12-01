The 38th Annual Christmas in LeClaire will be especially lit this weekend, a three-day event full of shopping, fun, and activities for all ages.

Downtown LeClaire will be packed with crafts, baked goods, and silent auctions throughout the city, plus plenty of opportunities for your little ones to meet Santa Claus himself — or one of his counterparts from around the world with Strolling Santas.

Santa Claus stopped at the LeClaire levee during the 2021 Christmas in LeClaire.

New this year is the lighting of the LeClaire holiday tree, located on the levee Friday at 6 p.m. and the Light Up LeClaire Christmas Parade Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Participants in the parade will get to light up their cars, trucks, or anything they would like for a chance to win the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd place award. The parade will travel down Wisconsin Street from 15th Street to 3rd Street. If you would like to enter the parade, it is free, but you must register HERE today (Dec. 1).

During the parade, LeClaire Baptist Church (located along the parade route at 1326 Wisconsin Street) will host free coffee, cider, and cocoa, plus fire pit warming stations.

Free trolley rides

LeClaire offers free trolley rides to help get you where you need to be. You will be able to park on either end of town and hop on and off the trolley throughout the day. The trolley stops include:

MindFire Communications , 126 S. Cody Road; across from the LeClaire Civic Center

, 126 S. Cody Road; across from the LeClaire Civic Center Cody Mart , 1220 N. Cody Road; next door to Big Dave & Holly’s Dairy Sweet

, 1220 N. Cody Road; next door to Big Dave & Holly’s Dairy Sweet Mississippi Cottage Antiques , 606 N. Cody Road; near La Herradura & Decades

, 606 N. Cody Road; near La Herradura & Decades Dwellings , 414 N. Cody Road

, 414 N. Cody Road BierStube/RiverView Dental Specialists, 1001 Canal Shore Drive; near Holiday Inn Express and Hungry Hobo

Ugly sweater race

Lace up your running shoes and throw on the most horrendous sweater you can find — the 7th Annual Ugly Sweater 5K and Kids’ Fun Run returns Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at the LeClaire Civic Center. Whether you run, walk, or crawl, you won’t want to miss this exciting event for all ages beginning with the Half-Mile Kids Reindeer Dash Fun Run at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Ugly Sweater 5K at 10am.

The 5K will be followed by post-race walking tacos, a live DJ, an ugly sweater contest, and pull-tabs for drink specials. Registration is $40 for the 5K and $25 for the kids’ fun run through Dec. 2. Proceeds benefit King’s Harvest Ministries.

For a complete schedule of events and to register for events, visit the Christmas in LeClaire website.