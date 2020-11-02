Christmas Market at Bishop Hill opens end of November

Julmarknad, Swedish for Christmas Market, will open at the end of Nov. in Bishop Hill.

The Christmas Market in Bishop Hill will include Swedish folk characters, traditional Swedish holiday decorations, and unique Christmas gifts for sale.

The market will be open Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Nov. 29, Dec. 5, and Dec. 6. Hours for Nov. 27, Nov. 28, and Dec. 5 are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours for Nov. 29 and Dec. 6 are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit www.visitbishophill.com, call 309-927-3899, or email bhha@mymctc.net for more information.