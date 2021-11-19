“Christmas on the Air: A Live Radio Play” at Galesburg’s Orpheum on Dec. 21

You can travel back in time to the 1940’s with “Christmas on the Air: A Live Radio Play,” at Galesburg’s Orpheum Theatre Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

“Christmas on the Air: A Live Radio Play” is coming to the Orpheum Theatre Dec. 21.

Set in a radio studio, audience members witness a Christmas Eve broadcast that includes many of the beloved members of the Playhouse on the Air performing stories and sketches based on such popular radio shows as “My Favorite Husband,” “Our Miss Brooks,” “The Lone Ranger,” and LUX Radio Theatre.

In the interest of keeping the cast small, the ensemble of actors is made up of both Orpheum staff and local actors. Characters are voiced by Erin Glasnovich, Maya Gomez, Tim Holmes, Ross McIntire, Tiffany Springer, Aron Whitehurst, and Joe Winbigler.

Tickets are $10 and go on sale Tuesday, November 23 at 309-342-2299 and galesburgorpheum.org.