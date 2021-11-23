Christmas Star program shines brightly for area students

The annual Christmas Star program returns to the Donald A Schaefer Planetarium in December!

The Christmas Star has been a tradition at Bettendorf High School since 1974, and the script incorporates scientific and theological research adapted to fit the audience. Narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium, the program uses Mannheim Steamroller’s Christmas in the Aire and Fresh Aire Christmas to set the holiday mood. This one-of-a-kind show highlights the capabilities of a new immersive system, utilizing the use of 3D videos and images produced and developed by planetarium staff.

The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium serves around 7,000 visitors a year. Much of its use has been with our high school students through Science, Social Studies, and English classes. Every elementary student in the Bettendorf Community School District visits the planetarium once a year for a show that extends what they are learning in their science lessons.

The Christmas Star runs nightly at 7:00 p.m. December 12-19. The show is free of charge, but seating is very limited this year. Click here for more information or call the BHS Activities Office at (563) 332-4516 to reserve your seats.