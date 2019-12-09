Christmas Tree fundraiser benefiting youth in Davenport

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Hundreds of Christmas trees are up for sale to benefit charity. The Davenport Noon Optimist Club is selling Christmas trees this month to families in the parking lot of Brady Street Stadium.

The proceeds will benefit youth programs and Davenport West High School’s vocal boosters. Brought in from Michigan, there are plenty of different tree’s to choose from.

They also cut the bottom of the trees and tie them to the top of your car for you as well.

For more information on the event, visit their Facebook page