The village of Andover invites the public to its annual Christmas Walk on Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 3:30 p.m.

This evening of festivities for all ages will feature cookies, cocoa, crafts and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus; an opportunity to catch a ride in a tractor-pulled wagon; see the many lighted Christmas displays in the Andover Lake Park; drive around the village to see the decorated homes; and watch the lighting of the village Christmas tree in the historic 162-year-old park gazebo.

The Orion High School Choir will lead Christmas carols, first at the park, & later at the candle-lit Jenny Lind Chapel. To see the full schedule, visit here.