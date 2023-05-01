It can be difficult to express the complex emotions that come with a cancer diagnosis. Gilda’s Club is hoping to help people who are dealing with cancer manage those emotions at a free poetry workshop on Thursday, May 11, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W Central Park Avenue, Suite 200 in Davenport. The workshop will feature Ryan Collins, Executive Director at the Midwest Writing Center.

The workshop will start with participants reviewing the book, “My Cancer Chronicle,” written by former QC Poet Laureate Richard “Dick” Stahl. Attendees will then document their own experiences, the good and the bad, to build their own “chronicle” of their lives. All attendees will receive a free copy of Stahl’s book.

This program is being offered in-person and registration is required. For more information and to register, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.