Chuck E. Cheese murder suspect to appear for arraignment

The woman accused in an Oct. 25 slaying at Chuck E. Cheese, Davenport, is scheduled to appear for an arraignment next month in Scott County Court.

Treshonda M. Pollion, 24, of Davenport, is set for an arraignment hearing at 11 a.m. Dec. 3. Court documents say her attorney, Meenakshi Brandt, with the state public defenders office, appeared in person Thursday on behalf of Pollion and requested the case be set for arraignment.

An arraignment is a formal reading of a criminal charges in the presence of a defendant. In response to the arraignment, the accused enters a plea, such as “guilty” or “not guilty.”

Pollion, charged with first-degree murder, is being held on a $1 million bond in Scott County Jail.

First appearance in court

Pollion, 24, of Davenport, appeared Oct. 27 before Judge Cheryl Traum in Scott County Court. Local 4 News was the only station at the first appearance. Pollion appeared briefly on a video screen before the judge, who was in a courtroom in the Scott County Courthouse.

Traum explained to Pollion that a first-degree murder charge carries a maximum of life in prison, and that Pollion’s cash-only bond is $1 million.

“Is there any way I can get my bond reduced?” Pollion asked. Traum told her she would need to ask her attorney for a bond review.

Pollion filed a motion for bond reduction on Oct. 29. Her bond review hearing will be 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

A financial affidavit shows Pollion works at Community Health Care, where she made $10,000 in the last 12 months. Another family member is either supported by or lives with Pollion, who lists her assets of more than $100 as “none,” and pays $775 rent.

The scene

After police responded to the scene Sunday night, a witness told Local 4 News an injured person was lying on the floor in the restaurant at 903 E. Kimberly Road.

Eloise Chairs, 29, of Davenport, was pronounced dead after being transported from Chuck E. Cheese to Genesis East with a neck wound.

Pollion at first was held in Rock Island County Jail, then transferred to Scott County Jail.



