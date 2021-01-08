Chuck E. Cheese shooting suspect pleads self defense, heads to trial

The suspect in a fatal shooting Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Chuck E. Cheese, Davenport, will use the defense of “self-defense” in her case in Scott County Court.

Represented by attorney Michael E. Motto, 24-year-old Treshonda Pollion, of Davenport, on Wednesday entered a notice of self defense.

Local 4 News was the only media outlet at a court conference Friday held via Zoom. when another hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. April 20 in Scott County Court. A pretrial conference is set for 10 a.m. May 5, and a jury trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. May 10.

Earlier, Pollion entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge of murder, for which she remained Friday in Scott County Jail.

The shooting

After police responded to the scene, a witness told Local 4 News an injured person was lying on the floor in the restaurant at 903 E. Kimberly Road.

Eloise Chairs, 29, of Davenport, was pronounced dead after being transported from Chuck E. Cheese to Genesis East with a neck wound.

Pollion at first was held in Rock Island County Jail, then transferred to Scott County Jail.

First appearance in court

Pollion appeared Oct. 27 before Judge Cheryl Traum in Scott County Court. Local 4 News was the only station at the appearance. Pollion appeared briefly on a video screen before the judge, who was in a courtroom in the Scott County Courthouse.

A financial affidavit shows Pollion works at Community Health Care, where she made $10,000 in the last 12 months. Another family member is either supported by or lives with Pollion, who lists her assets of more than $100 as “none,” and pays $775 rent.