Church begins Christmas-light recycling drive, hosts craft event using unwanted material

If your Christmas lights are no longer shining bright, drop them off to be recycled as part of the TerraCycle program at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.

A Christmas Lights Recycling Drive begins Sunday and runs until Jan. 1, 2022. Anyone can drop-off broken, unwanted strings of lights to help the environment and help other ongoing recycling programs. The goal is to collect and recycle one ton of lights, a news release says.

For more than a decade, Trinity Lutheran Church Moline has recycled unwanted and hard-to-recycle items like office supplies, toothpaste tubes, and bottle corks through the TerraCycle program. TerraCycle works with manufacturers that produce waste and returns them through its zero-waste program. Any proceeds from recycling lights will go toward shipping costs for the TerraCycle program, the release says.

In addition to the Christmas lights drive, Trinity Lutheran Church Moline will hold a crafting event in which unwanted materials can be turned into ornaments and other items that can be used as Christmas gifts. The public event is 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday. It is geared toward “youth and the young at heart,” the release says.

Snacks will be provided.

The church is at 1330 13th St., Moline. Drop-off bins are at the north entrance.

For more information, contact Karen Neder, kneder@msn.com or call 309-517-6972.