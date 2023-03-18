Rev. Joseph D. Williamson III, Pastor and First Lady Robbie Williamson, and congregation of Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island, invite the public to the annual Women’s Day Celebration on Sunday, March 26, according to a news release.

The Theme is: “Women of God, Hear the Cry; Heed the Call” coming from Isaiah 6:8.

The colors for the day are yellow and black. The guest preacher is the Rev. Betsy Lynn Williams, pastor of Union Bethel A.M.E Church in Great Falls, Montana. She is a graduate of Rock Island High School and a member of the Spokane Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Williams believes that prayer, and ministerial servants, must minister to the sick, the shut-in, those who need intercessory prayer and help equip others in the body of Christ to do the same, the release says.

The celebration begins at 10 a.m. in the Second Baptist Church Family Life Center, and it also will be featured live on Facebook.

For more information, call the church at 309-788-0677, email sbcriorg@gmail.com, or visit here.