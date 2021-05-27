Church in Viola severely damaged by fire

St. John’s Catholic Church located at 1101 21st Avenue in Viola caught fire early Thursday morning.
Viewer Randy Hale of Alexis sent photos of the fire to Local 4 News. He was traveling to work when he noticed the fire. He stopped to notify the fire department, but another man already called it in.
There is no additional information at this time, but a Local 4 reporter has been sent to the scene.
